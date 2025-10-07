Watch: Amaal Mallik Praises Shehnaaz Gill, Says Shehbaz Brought Life and Joy to BB19

Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name after Bigg Boss 13, and now her brother Shehbaz Badesha is a part of Bigg Boss 19 and making people as his sister did. His presence has added a much-needed dose of humour. Amaal Mallik who shares who is good friend of Shehbaz has special message for Shehnaaz. Video of Amaal's thankyou message is currently circulating on social media in which he thanked her for sending Shebaz to Bigg Boss 19. He praised him for bringing happiness and joy to the house.

What Amaal Mallik?

In video Amaal was seating all alone talking to camera and thanking Shehnaaz for sending Shehbaz. He said, "Shehbaz is like my younger brother. I love him a lot. I want to say to Shehnaaz Gill ji that your brother brought so much life, so much joy, and so much fun into this house that there’s a constant smile on everyone’s face. All because of just one boy." Check out the video below!"

Earlier, Amaal and Shehbaz's prank on the Bigg Boss housemates led to chaos when essential items went missing, escalating from suspicion to anger. Meanwhile, a Bigg Boss 19 promo shows Shehbaz and Abhishek Bajaj clashing over kitchen duties. The argument began when captain Farrhana Bhatt inquired about assigned tasks, and Neelam Giri refused to cook. Tensions peaked when Shehbaz challenged Abhishek, who retorted, "Fukra hai tu." Shehbaz threatened to take Abhishek down, who responded by saying that Shehbaz is weak and would need help to fight.