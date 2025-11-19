Watch: Amaal Mallik Sings as Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Share a Romantic Dance Moment In Bigg Boss 19, Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19 house is filled with full joy and happiness as contestants family members are inside the house to boost their confidence. On Monday, Ashnoor father and Kunickaa's son entered inside house followed by Gaurav Khanna's wife and Farrhana Bhatt's mother. By the entry of Gaurav Khanna's wife house is full of romantic vibes. Makers have released new promo on social media where we can see romantic dance of GK and his wife.

Promo begins with Akanksha taking permission of captain Shehbaaz to kiss her husband. Shehbaaz ask to kiss him properly. On which GK get shocked and say its a family show. Later Amaal Mallik sings song for both of them while they do romantic dance.

Akanksha urged Gaurav Khanna to start playing for himself, be selfish and don't play safe. He asked him to show his real competitive side. She told him he was playing well but needed to be more assertive, frankly stating his biggest competitors were Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt. Akanksha also revealed that housemates were gossiping about him. Gaurav admitted he knew, and Akanksha reminded him of his strong outside support, urging him to be more open and vocal and to avoid Farrhana, deeming her "not worth it."

She reassured him, "No one will be hurt by anything said or done here; it's all part of the game." Her final advice was impactful: "Be yourself, but be more open. Play aggressively without worrying about hurting anyone. No one else is as concerned with ethics as you are, so go all in." This bold pep talk could transform Gaurav's game. In an upcoming 'Bigg Boss 19' ration task, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha must balance a ball on two bats while walking on a wooden ramp. The more balls they deposit in the designated box within 10 minutes, the more ration the house will receive.