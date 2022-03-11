Watch! Anushka Sharma begins her cricket practice for for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma is all set for a comeback in films after a hiatus of almost 3 years. Mrs. Kohli has already begun her prep for the Jhulan Goswami biopic. Today, the actress to her Instagram handle to share a video from her training session as the team is counting days to start the shoot. The video begins with Anushka Sharma doing some feet exercise on the cricket training pitch. She is wearing an all-black attire, a black tee over black track pants, a cap and black sunglasses. The video ends with her throwing the ball straight towards the stumps.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days @netflix_in @jhulangoswami @officialcsfilms @prositroy @kans26.”Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s return to acting after featuring in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018), also starring Shah Rukh Khan. She embraced motherhood in January 2021 as she welcomed daughter Vamika with husband Virat Kohli.Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life of one of India’s most decorated woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career and also became the joint highest wicket-taker in women’s World Cup history at the ongoing ICC World Cup. Jhulan equalled the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia from 1982 to 1988.