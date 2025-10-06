Watch : Arhaan Khan’s Heartwarming Reaction After Becoming Big Brother to Arbaaz and Sshura's Newborn Daughter

Arbaaz and Sshura welcome their first child , baby girl on October 5, Sunday. This news baby has brought wave of happiness in the Khan's house. Years after divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz and Sshura got married in December 2023 in an intimate wedding. On September 29, Arbaaz and his family members hosted a small baby shower for mom-to-be and On thursday, October 4, she was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital.

After birth of Arbaaz's baby girl, family members were seen visiting new mom and baby to congratulate. Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz's son from first wife Malaika also visited hospital and while exiting he was seen all happy to be a big brother. Paparazzi congratulated Arhaan on becoming a big brother as he headed to his car, and he acknowledged their wishes with a beaming smile.

While the couple hasn't officially announced the birth, as per Hindustan Times report, family is overjoyed. "Both the mom and the baby are fine. It’s an emotional moment for the whole family and they are just happy," the source added.

