Watch: BTS Jimin Enjoys Beach Day with V After Missing from Movie Weeks Segment, Video Goes Viral

BTS's comeback from South Korea's mandatory military services has created a significant uproar in music industry. Post discharge their reunion live as expected broke all the record on Wewerse. Recently, BTS released a new clip on social media, which disappointed many of fans. In movie clip solo segment of Jimin was missing. After this clip many speculated that Jimin has left the group. JiminLeftBTS went viral on social media.

Amid the buzz of Jimin leaving the group, Singer and dancer shared a video of him with BTS V. In clip duo were seen enjoying at beach, which gave relief to fans. In video Bff were seen laughing, playing with waves and unwinding under glowing sunset. Although the reel didn't explain Jimin's absence from the Movie Weeks clip, fans were reassured by his positive demeanor and apparent friendship with V.

Jimin on Instagram (with V at the beach) pic.twitter.com/Sst3ONbKTE — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) August 19, 2025

Despite ongoing speculation fueled by Big Hit Music's silence on Jimin's exclusion, fans now believe all is well within the band, attributing content releases to scheduled planning. Meanwhile, Popular Korean boy band BTS has confirmed its comeback. They are set to return in spring 2026 with new music and a world tour, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the group has been on hiatus for two years due to solo ventures and military service obligations. Tuesday's 30-minute Weverse live stream marked the first time all seven members Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM have broadcast live together since September 2022.