Watch: BTS’ Jimin’s Airport Appearance Triggers Solo Comeback Buzz Before June Discharge

BTS will be back as a group in June and fan's can't wait to see all seven member's back together. Fan are dying to see members...amid this BTS Jimin has reportedly seen at the airport ahead of his discharge which are fueling the speculating of his solo comeback. The now-viral clip, shared reportedly by some fans of TXT, appears to show BTS' Jimin at a South Korean airport and it quickly sent ARMYs into detective mode.

In the short video, a man is seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a cap, and a face mask. While his face was mostly hidden, upon a closer look, the way of walking convinced fans that it was Jimin from BTS. A video has surfaced of Jimin traveling during his mandatory military service, leading fans to speculate about upcoming projects. While some excitedly anticipate a potential solo venture or secret trip abroad, others urge caution, suggesting it's a private matter given the lack of security and media presence.

Talking about the military discharge, BTS Jin and Jhope are already out and are currently doing their solo venture. Jhope is on his tour, while Jin is busy promoting his recent release album 'Echo'. Jin has also announced is tour and has been preparing for the same. Jimin and Jungkook are expected to be discharged on June 11, with RM and V on June 10, and SUGA on June 21. A recent sighting has occurred just before these dates. Fans are excited about the group's upcoming reunion and are looking forward to official news, hoping this sighting means something special is planned.