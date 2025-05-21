Watch: BTS Jin Asks Tom Cruise ‘Do You Know BTS?’and His Response Wins the Internet

Hollywood's one of the biggest stars, Tom Cruise, recently visited South Korea for his promotional tour of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. While he was on tour, he appeared on one of the popular variety shows of famous K-pop star and BTS member Kim Seok-jin, and their interaction with each other was an instant hit. Jin and Tom talked on various topics, but what hit the audience's chord was the response of Tom Cruise to BTS Jin's question.

A video of Jin asking Tom Do You know BTS? and Without hesitation, Cruise responded with a warm "Yes!" sparking immediate excitement worldwide. The playful exchange continued as Cruise repeated, "I know BTS," prompting laughter from Jin, who expressed his delight, stating, "Asking Tom Cruise this question makes me so happy."

Jin: “Do you know BTS?”

Tom Cruise: “Yes!! I know BTS! We all know BTS!” pic.twitter.com/W4lVEBAdC5 — jin files (@seokjinfile) May 20, 2025

Tom Cruise: “First of all, I just wanna say congratulations. Your band and your career and what you’ve created is really impressive. I’m a big fan and I’m so happy to be on your show right now.” pic.twitter.com/t9DjBGZ52Y — jin files (@seokjinfile) May 20, 2025

Also Read: Tom Cruise Speaks Hindi, Recreates His Iconic Mission: Impossible Dialogue in Bollywood Style (Watch Video)

In a heartwarming moment, Tom Cruise's declaration, "We all know BTS," visibly flustered Jin, who giggled with delight. Jin proudly shared the moment with his bandmates, stating into the camera, "Guys, Tom Cruise knows us." Cruise also congratulated BTS on their impressive career, adding, "I'm a big fan and I'm so happy to be on your show."

The playful interaction sparked a social media frenzy and fueled hopes for a future collaboration, with calls for Jin's Hollywood debut and Cruise reportedly expressing interest.