Watch: Helen Grooves to ‘Monica O My Darling’ While Doing Pilates and Trampoline at 85

Bollywood’s veteran actress and diva Helen left everyone stunned with her fitness in her latest dance video. The 85-year-old actress shared a video of herself doing Pilates exercises with her trainer, impressing everyone and receiving an outpouring of love and admiration. In a video Helen says Hi I am a girl of 85 and I can show you what I can do. Helen was then seen enjoying some time jumping on a trampoline before petting her trainer Yasmin’s dog. Playfully, she said, “I can bend it like Beckham, can you?” She then moved on to perform her most challenging exercise. Yasmin shared that Helen is capable of sitting down and standing up without any support and can also walk up and down the stairs independently.

The video concluded with Helen dancing to her iconic track “Piya Tu Ab To Aja” from the 1971 Hindi film Caravan, delighting fans once again with her timeless charm. While sharing this cute fitness video Yasmin wrote, "At 85, Helen Khan is doing things most wouldn’t even try! From climbing stairs without a cane, trampoline jumps, and dancing on Monica Oh My Darling—she’s just unstoppable. Living proof that Pilates keeps you young."

The video left several celebrities in awe of Helen’s incredible spirit and impressive fitness. Bipasha Basu commented, “Cutest inspiration.” Sophie Choudry added, “This is the cutest video ever!!!!!! Love you, Helen aunty… an inspiration for us all! You are truly as young as your spine is flexible!!!” Sanjay Kapoor simply remarked, “Wow.”

