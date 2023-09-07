Watch: How Farah Khan meets former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover in Baku

Baku [Azerbaijan], September 7 : Ace choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan met ex-Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover in Baku, Azerbaijan.

On Thursday, Farah dropped a video where she bumped into Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

In the video, Farah can be seen updating her fans that she is in Baku, suddenly, she bumped into Ashneer. As they were talking, Ashneer requested for a photo and Farah agreed and asked for a minute to get ready. While Ashneer offered his phone to click, she held it for a selfie but Ashneer went and posed with his wife asking Farah to click their picture. Farah gets angry looking at them asking to click the picture and runs away with Ashneer's phone.

"Who would have thought this reel would ever happen? n that too in #baku ! @ashneer.grover ur a natural n now ur phone s with me," she wrote along with the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw4MGsmoPGC/

As soon as she posted the video, netizens flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons.

Ashneer's wife Madhuri also shared some pictures with Farah where the trio posing with a smiling face for the cameras.

She wrote, "What serendipity! Lovely meeting the bindaas and ever-charismatic @farahkhankunder in Baku (Azerbaijan). What a memorable dinner and fun time making the reel. Tops off a great trip to this amazing city."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw4PiYIopfe/

Farah reacted to the post and commented, "Lovely meeting ul both.. n swapping stories.."

Ashneer Grover gained a lot of popularity during his stint as a judge on Sony TV's 'Shark Tank India'. Based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA, 'Shark Tank India' launched its first season in December last year. The first season was a huge success and the show has been renewed for season two.

Apart from Ashneer, the first season was judged by Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal, Boat Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart Founder & CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar cosmetics Co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh and MamaEarth Co-founder Ghazal Alagh. The show was hosted by Ranvijay Singha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor