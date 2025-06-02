Watch: Ishaan Khatter Dance on BTS Mic drop song At Miss World 2025, Video Goes Viral

Indian BTS fans are currently cloud 9 as they can't get over Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter's performance on Bands one of the hit song Mic drop. The video of Ishaan power pack performance from Miss World 2025 Finale night has gone viral on social media. This unexpected crossover sent ARMY (BTS’s fandom) into a frenzy.

Indian K-pop fans were surprised to discover Bollywood actor Ishaan is an ARMY member. A video of his performance surfaced on Reddit's BollyBlindsNGossip page, drawing praise from netizens.Ishaan Khatter's dance video sparked varied reactions online. While some, including K-pop fans, praised his talent and suggested a collaboration with BTS. The finale of Miss World 2025 took place in Hyderabad's HITEX Exhibition Centre on May 31. Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand won the title succeeding Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic.

Also Read: Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor’s Red Carpet Debut and Ishaan Khatter’s This Sweet Gesture Win Hearts

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in the Netflix series "The Royals," alongside Bhumi Pednekar and others. A second season has been announced. He also attended Cannes 2025 as his film 'HomeBound' was premiered in the festival and received standing ovation.

Talking about the BTS, it is one of the most successful and top band of South Korea, which will soon reunite as all the members will be completing their mandatory military service. BTS Jin and J-hope who are already out are currently focusing on their solo journey.