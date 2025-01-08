Watch: Kangana Ranaut’s Stunning Transformation into Indira Gandhi for Film ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' will release in theaters on January 17 after undergoing several censor cuts. The film portrays the Emergency period during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure, with Kangana starring as Gandhi, for which she underwent a significant makeover.

To achieve this transformation, Kangana wore prosthetic makeup. Actor Anupam Kher who also plays pivotal role in movie recently shared a video of Kangana transforming into Indira Gandhi's look alike on his Instagram page. The makeover was done by renowned BAFTA and Oscar-winning makeup artist David Malinowski, leaving fans impressed by Kangana's dedication to embodying Gandhi.

In a notable turn, Kangana also directed the film. Shreyas Talpade plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Milind Soman portrays Sam Manekshaw, and Anupam Kher takes on the role of Jayaprakash Narayan. Originally set for release in 2024, the film faced delays due to a court dispute. Following necessary edits, including the removal of 13 scenes, the Censor Board has now approved its release.