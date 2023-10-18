Watch: Karan Johar shares glimpse from sets of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of the 'Koffee With Karan 8' sets.

Karan dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "For the first time ever, get a glimpse of the world of Koffee With Karan before we start brewing!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyh0uljIAWx/?hl=en

The video starts with the 'Koffee With Karan' welcome sign board. Then, people can be seen making the decor of the new KWK set.

The clip also gave us a glimpse of the Koffee wall and Koffee hamper in green and black gift boxes. Then we got a glimpse of a white and black graffiti Koffee couch.

Karan is all set to bring forth a new season of Koffee with Karan Season 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sharing his excitement for the show Karan Johar said, "We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and a lot of conjectures from season 7, this season let's make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no-filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let's brew Koffee with Karan Season 8.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, "Koffee with Karan S7 received a phenomenal response last year on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an iconic show and has been an audience favorite since its inception. With season 8 of Koffee with Karan, we aim to build and engage with this fandom twice as much. It's exciting to collaborate with the ace producer-director Karan Johar yet again and take the content of this season to a larger audience.

"Koffee with Karan Season 8" will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor