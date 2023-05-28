Watch: Kriti Sanon performs with Norwegian dance group at IIFA 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 28 : Actor Kriti Sanon made IIFA 2023 extra special with her mesmerizing performance. She impressed the audience with her amazing dance moves as she was seen performing with the Norwegian dance group Quick Style on her super hit song 'Param Sundari' from the film 'Mimi.'

Sharing the videos and pictures from her energetic performance, IIFA'a official page captioned, "Just when we thought it couldn't get any better, we got #KritiSanon and #TheQuickstyle to rock the stage at Nexa IIFA Awards 2023!"

Check out a few glimpses from Kriti's power-packed performance.

She also performed on the romantic track 'Apna Bana Le' from her horror comedy film 'Bhediya' and 'Munda Sohna Hun Main' from the romantic comedy film 'Shehzada'.

She knows best how to catch the fan's attention with her acting and dancing skills.

"Quick sanon," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "She is fire on Stage ." "Thumkeshwari " a fan wrote.

The prestigious IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday with the IIFA Rocks event held on May 26, and the prominent awards night on May 27.

Apart from Kriti, Salman, Nora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others set the stage on fire with their power-packed performance at the gala night.

Kriti will be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film. She also has 'Ganapath' along with Tiger Shroff.

She will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor produce the film. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

