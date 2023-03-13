Watch: Lady Gaga performs 'Hold my hand' at Oscars 2023

Singer Lady Gaga delivered a special performance at Oscars 2023.

She sang "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated song from "Top Gun: Maverick" at the 95th Academy Awards.

Gaga had originally been expected to skip the show due to the filming demands of the sequel "Joker: Folie a Deux", Variety reported.

Befitting the last-minute nature of the performance, Gaga was more dressed-down than she's ever been in a television performance, belting out her ballad in a T-shirt, shorts and with little apparent in the way of hair or makeup glam.

The song got a surprisingly rootsy, rock-band production, as opposed to the far slicker soundtrack version, and was interrupted by whoops and hollers from a clearly captivated audience.

https://twitter.com/allurequinn/status/1635101131264376835

As the audience gave her a standing ovation, a dedication to original "Top Gun" director Tony Scott appeared on an overhead screen at the Dolby Theatre.

Gaga is the first artist to receive three nominations in the best original song category with "Holy My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," "Til It Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground" in 2016, and "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" in 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

