Watch: Mumbai Police use lathi charge to control excited crowds outside SRK's Mannat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday, November 2, with the usual fanfare and enthusiasm. Like every year, hordes of Shah Rukh's fans gathered outside his iconic residence, Mannat, located in Bandra, Mumbai, in hopes of catching a glimpse of their beloved actor. Security measures were heightened outside his residence to maintain order among the eager fans.

Social media platforms were flooded with photos and videos of starstruck fans from various cities who came to wish SRK on his special day. However, the fan frenzy occasionally led to unruly crowds outside Mannat. A video shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani depicted a situation where the police resorted to a lathi-charge to control the excited fans.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh left Mannat to attend an event in the city, and his departure drew fans who wanted to be near their favourite actor. The police were vigilant in managing the crowd, ensuring the situation didn't get out of hand.

At midnight, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the balcony of his bungalow to greet hundreds of his ardent fans. He expressed his gratitude with folded hands, blew kisses, and struck his signature open-arms pose. For the occasion, he wore a black t-shirt paired with camouflage pants, along with a black cap and sunglasses.

It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his fans for their birthday wishes. In a heartfelt message, he wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier than the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen & off it."