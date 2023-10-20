Watch: Neena Gupta shares her 'Workout Ka Jugaad'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Actor Neena Gupta, on Friday, shared a video of her 'Workout Ka Jugaad'.

She dropped a video on Instagram where she can be seen doing a workout with two water bottles and revealed that she doesn't work out but came for the shoot and someone suggested that she do weights.

Along with the post, "Workout ka jugaad"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CynuJV6MpT1/?hl=en

As soon as she shared the post, netizens praised her in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Excellent" while another user commented, "Neena Ji, I'm your big fan. Keep shining."

Neena was last seen in 'Lust Stories 2'. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Metro In Dino.'

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

