Watch: Parineeti Chopra enjoys ride in public transport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Actor Parineeti Chopra, who often shares updates about her personal and professional life, has shared her joy of having a public transport ride on social media.

On Monday, Parineeti dropped a series of videos on Instagram Story where she can be seen enjoying public transport in London and wrote, "The joy of taking public transport".

The second video features the streets of London, and the third video is a mirror video of herself wearing a long coat. It seems like she is doing some shopping for herself.

Earlier on July 14, Parineeti and her husband Raghav Chadha attended the Wimbledon Final.

The 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actress took to her Instagram account to share highlights of their fun-filled weekend.

In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav pose stylishly in the stands, with Parineeti in a white crepe dress and Raghav looking sharp in a suit.

The second picture shows the couple posing outside the center court. The third image is a cheerful selfie of the duo. Following this, they are seen enjoying Wimbledon's famous strawberries and cream.

Another slide features Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his historic win, and in the last clip, Parineeti is seen walking barefoot, holding her heels, with Raghav by her side.

Along with the pictures, Parineeti added a caption that read, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love ... the best weekend! Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. In the musical biopic, Diljit plays the lead role of Amar Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti stars as his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

