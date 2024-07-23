Watch: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti enjoys street musical performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Actor Priyanka Chopra, on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti who is enjoying a musical performance on the street.

The 'Desi Girl' took to Instagram Story and shared a video where Malti is watching a man performing a track while playing the guitar.

Recently, Priyanka shared a picture showing a bowl of palak paneer and a plate of naan made by her mother Madhu Chopra.

She wrote, "When you come home to mom after a long day's shoot," followed by a red-heart eye emoji, and tagged her mother @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Earlier, Priyanka posted a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram where she can be seen spending time on a cruise in Queensland, Australia where she enjoyed whale watching with her mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie.

She wrote, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren!."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline.

She is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

The film has been produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

