Watch: Salman Khan Protects Niece Ayat Sharma from Paparazzi and Crowd in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood's most favourite actor Salman Khan is close to his family members and it is pretty evident with his recent action. Salman Khan was spotted with his nice Ayat Sharma at an event in Mumbai and paparazzi started clicking photo. As Salman Khan and his niece were moving ahead media was getting close to click best shot, however because of their actions Ayat got scared.

In order to protect niec, Salman khan asked media to make a room for them. He said, “Step back ten steps, I have a little girl with me.” Salman clearly told the paparazzi and the crowd that it was necessary to maintain a little distance for the safety of the little girl.



In the video, Ayat looked a little scared and confused. She was standing holding Salman's hand tightly. Seeing this, Salman picked her up and took her safely to the event venue. Seeing this moment, people appreciated Salman's loving and caring nature even more. There were a lot of reactions on social media regarding this incident. Many called Salman the "best mama". Fans wrote that the way Salman protected his niece in the crowd is definitely commendable.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's daughter Ayat is his beloved niece. He has been seen playing with her or going to events before. But this time, this incident has particularly touched the hearts of fans. Salman will soon be seen hosting 'Bigg Boss 19'.