Watch: Salman Khan Spotted Running Barefoot After Visiting Ashish Shelar’s Ganpati Pandal in Mumbai

Salman Khan is one of the humble and down-to-earth person in Bollywood. His sweet gesture always leaves his fans speechless. Recently Salman visited Maharashtra Cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal In Bandra. Bhai Jaan visited these Ganesh Pandal on Monday September 1. Many videos of this event is circulating on social media.

What caught netizens attention was him running towards his car barefoot. This particular video is viral on internet and fans are praising his sweet gesture. Salman Khan offered prayers with folded hands, received prasad, and had a tika applied on his forehead. Surrounded by tight security, bodyguards, and a convoy of cars, Salman made his way to the event dressed in a casual checkered shirt paired with jeans.

Shelar also took to his official X account to share photos with Salman. Along with the pictures, he wrote in Marathi, "Actor Salman Khan visited our Bandra West Public Ganeshotsav Mandal to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha."