Watch: Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur Promote Metro In Dino in Mumbai Metro

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoyed a good ride in the Mumbai Metro. While promoting their film, Metro In Dino, they posed for selfies with fans. Videos of both actors boarding the metro are viral on Social Media. Sara Ali Khan posted a glimpse from their joyous ride on her Instagram story with the caption, ‘Metro Main Masti’ (Fun in Metro). Many videos and pictures of Sara and Aditya inside the metro are viral. In one of the videos, Sara and Aditya are seen sitting next to each other and enjoying a fun conversation. Sara has placed her hand on Aditya’s shoulder. The duo then meets with a fan who asks them for a selfie.

In another clip, Sara and Aditya are seen chit-chatting with each other as they enter the metro. Sara is seen wearing a navy-blue co-ord set, a crop top, and matching trousers. Aditya wore a navy-blue and white striped T-shirt and blue pants. Take a look at all the videos here:

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur hopped on for a metro ride between Andheri West and Oshiwara stations today...we wish them success for their upcoming movie which also stars Maha Mumbai Metro 😉#MumbaiInMinutes#MahaMumbaiMetro#MMRDA50#MetroInDinon… pic.twitter.com/etmp5Xvsvc — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) June 30, 2025

Also Read: 'Heads Will Fly': Pune School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Mail; Police Launches Probe

Fans will see them next in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta will also be playing key roles in this movie. The film revolves around the love stories of couples that are young, old, and middle-aged who live in Metro City. It is a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s Life in a Metro. It will release on July 4.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Anurag Basu said, “All my first choices said yes. I was lucky because there was no option B. They trusted me. So, it was a dream cast. If it wasn't there, I don't know what I would have done. Now, when I see the film, I can't see anybody else playing their character as they have played.”