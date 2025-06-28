Watch: Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Requests Media Not to Make Fun of His Wife’s Death

“Kaanta Laga” girl Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death at the age of 42 has shocked many, including the media. She passed away in Mumbai at 11 pm on Friday night, June 27. Her body was later taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for a post-mortem examination. After the post-mortem, the actress’s remains were brought to her residence in Andheri and subsequently cremated at Oshiwara Crematorium.

After the cremation, Shefali’s husband, Parag Tyagi, with folded hands, requested media persons, including paparazzi, not to sensationalize or make fun of her death and instead pray for his wife.

Husband Parag Tyagi's Emotional Message to Media

In Hindi, he said, “Please mazak, drama mat banaiyega. Main sabse yahi request karta hoon. Meri Pari ke liye pray kijiyega, woh jaha bhi rahe, khush rahe, shaanti se rahe. Abhi please bandh kar dijiye.” (Please don’t turn this into mockery or drama. I request everyone to pray for my Pari [angel] so that wherever she is, she remains happy and at peace. Please stop now.)

Before marrying Parag, Shefali was married to Harmeet Singh in 2004; however, the couple ended up parting ways in 2009. The singer also attended the last rites of his ex-wife. Journalist Vickey Lalwani said, “The fact that Shefali is no more is shattering. I am in Europe.”

A few years after her separation, Shefali met Parag at a dinner gathering hosted by mutual friends. They hit it off instantly and stayed in a hush-hush relationship for around four years. Making things official, the couple finally tied the knot in 2014. They do not have any children but are pet parents to their furry child, Simba.