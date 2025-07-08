Watch: Shreya Ghoshal Touches Baby Bump While Singing ‘Piyu Bole’ to Pregnant Fan; Magical Moment Goes Viral

Shreya Ghoshal soulful voice can melt anyone's heart. She is truly diva and recent viral video is proof of that. During her Amsterdam concert a pregnant couple came to meet her and told how big fan they are. Then singer sings song from Parineeta 'Piyu Bole'.

Fan got emotional and surprised by Shreya Ghoshal's act and thanked her. When she sang a few lines, the baby seemed to move inside, and Shreya appeared surprised and amused. She kept singing, and as the baby continued to move, she joked "All is well!". Meanwhile, the woman looked very emotional and thanked Shreya for the kind act.

Shreyas video singing to baby bump has gone viral on social media parsing her act calling her the soulfull voice. One usere wrote," You’re all hearts SG That child is so blessed What a special moment!". Another user wrote, She is truly voice soul.

Also Read: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Talks About the Significance of Observing Sai Baba Vrat, Shares How It Helped Her Become a Better Person

The gesture resonated with fans, cementing Ghoshal's image as both a celebrated artist and an empathetic individual. Social media users responded with enthusiasm, showering the post with heart emojis and praising her humility, with many calling it "pure magic" and a moment to remember.