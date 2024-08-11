Watch: Sobhita Dhulipala's Makeup Artist Reveals Gorgeous Video of Actress Ready for Her Engagement Day With Naga Chaitanya

After getting a divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, actor Naga Chaitanya recently announced his engagement with 'Made in Heaven' actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple got engaged on a very special date that is 8th August 2024, which is said to be an infinity date. Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, took to X and welcomed her as his new daughter-in-law. Sobhita’s makeup artist, Shraddha Mishra, has now shared a behind-the-scenes video of the actor smiling wide as she gets ready for the ceremony.

In the video, we can see Shraddha doing Sobhita's makeup and hair as she sits in front of the mirror in a bathrobe. She wore a traditional Uppada half saree designed by Manish Malhotra. After the makeup artist removes her Nazar, she’s shown posing for pictures on a swing, with one shot capturing her and Chaitanya in a calm moment before the engagement.

The video shared by Shraddha has gone viral on social media. While sharing this video, Shraddha wrote, “And so the story unfolds… wishing the wonderful couple a lifetime of joy and love!” Explaining what went behind Sobhita’s look, the makeup artist added, “@sobhitad’s look was an epitome of minimal elegance; we kept it simple with just a touch of kohl pencil and a fresh blush pink look, achieving that effortless ‘no makeup’ makeup style. Paired with a traditional long South Indian braid, she looked beautifully classic.” She also thanked Sobhita for letting her be a part of the special occasion, which she described as a ‘beautiful day’.