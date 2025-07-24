Watch: Tara Sutaria’s Sweet Flying Kiss to Veer Pahariya at India Couture Week Leaves Fans in Awe, Video Goes Viral

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are Bollywood's newest couple in town. Both of them recently publicly acknowledge their relationship on social media. Couple is getting all the limelight they needed. During India Couture Week Walk Tara Sutaria flying kiss to her boyfriend Veer was center of attraction. The video of this cute moment between them has gone viral on social media.

Viral video shows Tara glowing in Golden and white lehenga with open hair. As the dazzling beauty walks down the light follows her. Veer who was sitting in the front row was seen cheering for Tara and she blew a flying kiss to lover. Fans are loving this cute moments between Tara and Veer.

Tara and Veer, who sparked dating rumors in May after walking the Lakme Fashion Week ramp together, were recently spotted twinning at the airport as they jetted out of the city. The pair, previously seen leaving a Mumbai restaurant after a dinner date, appear ready to make their relationship official.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Describes Giving Birth to Son Jack as ‘Most Painful Thing I’ve Ever Endured’

Tara dated Aadar Jain for three years until their breakup in 2023. She denied rumours of a relationship with Arunoday Singh. Veer was rumored to be dating Manushi Chhillar, but she denied it, saying they were just friends. He also reportedly dated Sara Ali Khan before her acting career began.