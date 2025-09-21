Watch the film and decide for yourself, says Dhanush

Chennai, Sep 21 Cautioning fans and film buffs to be aware of some reviews that were being put out even before the first show of a film was screened, actor and director Dhanush has urged people to watch the film themselves or ask their friends who might have watched the film to know how it was.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of Idli Kadai in Coimbatore, actor Dhanush said, "After the movie releases, there will be a few reviews that will come out at 8 am, when the film itself begins at 9 am. Please don't believe such reviews. If a film releases at 9 am, one will get to know how the film is only at 12.30 pm. Even before the film ends, a lot of reviews will be put out. Please don't believe such reviews. Please watch the film and make a decision or ask your friends who might have watched the film. Ask them and make a decision if whether you need to watch the film or not."

Stating that this was something that cinema needed badly today, the actor pointed out that cinema must be healthy and that several films must run successfully.

"Everybody's films must do well. All the producers must do well. Not just in cinema, there are a lot of people outside it as well who are dependent on cinema. There are a lot of businesses that are dependent on cinema. Therefore, it is important that all films run successfully. This is in your hands. So, please watch the correct reviews and you decide how the film is. This is my request."

For the unaware, Dawn Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing the film 'Idli Kadai', had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they have now postponed the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

Shalini Pandey too plays a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idli Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor