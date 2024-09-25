WATCH: This is how Sunny Deol spends time with son Rajveer Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Actor Sunny Deol enjoys spending time with his son Rajveer Deol and treated fans with a glimpse of it.

On Wednesday, Sunny dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "The day becomes more beautiful when you're spending it with your son."

In the video, the 'Gadar 2' actor can be seen spending some quality time with Rajveer at some disclosed hill station.

Both father-son look dapper in casual outfits.

His brother and actor Bobby Deol reacted to the post. He dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Netizens also couldn't stop admiring the father-son bond and showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol recently wrapped up his shooting for the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'.

The film is directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi. Leading the cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also be seen in the film. Interestingly, Sunny will also be seen sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in 'Lahore 1947'.

He also has the war film 'Border 2' in his kitty.

