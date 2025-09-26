Watch: Will Tanya Mittal and Amaal Malik’s Friendship Survive Bigg Boss 19 House Drama

Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik are very good friends, but it seems that it is on verge of break as they had a major fight in Bigg Boss 19 house. From the beginning both of them supported each other ka har mushkil wakat mein saath. Whether it's Tanya's emotional breakdown or Aamal's low moment- both always support each other. But the recent promo has shocked the audience as it clearly shows the strain on their friendship.

In latest episode, we got to see a heated fight between Tanya and Amal. Controversy started when Zeeshan asked Tanya whether she had talked about voting for Gaurav during the captaincy task. Tanya clarifies that she said it only jokingly, but as a matter of fact, vote Farhana ko hi diya tha. Amal got angry at this and told Tanya that she doesn't want friends who make jokes like this and resort to threats. After this conversation Tanya broke down into tears. At the same time, Amaal also angrily said that if the debate has to be done by yelling, they will not back down either. The audience was shocked by the tears in Tanya's eyes. Meanwhile, Neelam tries to handle Tanya and explains to her that Amaal respects her a lot. Later, when Amaal saw Tanya crying, he apologized and pacified her.

Cause of misunderstandings

This entire controversy started when Nehal Chudasama entered the house. He said something about Tanya in front of Amal, which created an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust. This is the reason why the transparency between the two seems a bit shaky. Although the matter was resolved in the end, the knot that was left definitely worked to weaken the relationship. Now we have to see if relationship between Tanya and Amaal will break or will remain same.