Waves 2025 highlights Madhya Pradesh as India's emerging creative hub

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : A high-profile breakout session titled "Digital Dreams and Cinematic Visions: Madhya Pradesh as the Next Creative Hub" was held on Saturday at Waves 2025 in which renowned producer and director Ekta Kapoor officially launched the Film Tourism Policy 2025 of the Madhya Pradesh government.

The session was moderated by Naman Ramachandran, International Correspondent of Variety.

The session also witnessed the launch of the AVGC XR Policy 2025 and the Second Phase of the Madhya Pradesh Film Cell Portal.

Speaking on the occasion, Ekta Kapoor emphasized that while choosing a film destination, factors like rebate, ease of obtaining permissions, visual scenery, and ease of shooting are paramount.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, highlighted that MP is the heart of Incredible India and is fast becoming the heart of filmmakers as well.

He noted the state's shooting-friendly environment, rich history and heritage, and ready talent pool. The state has one of the best benchmark financial incentive policies and a simplified single portal system for permissions, ensuring ease of shooting.

He mentioned that the 2.0 policy marks an improvement with increased incentives and special provisions for repeat shooting. Extra incentives will be extended to films using local languages and local talent as well as films made in other Indian languages that shoot in MP.

He added that Madhya Pradesh is aiming to give Mumbai a run for its money by branding the state through facilitating filmmaking.

Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT and DST, Government of Madhya Pradesh, said the new AVGC policy will support pre and post-production and also promote related sectors like animation, gaming, and VFX.

He emphasised the government's proactive and risk-taking approach in supporting filmmakers.

Shobha Sant, CEO of Creativeland Studios and a seasoned producer, shared her experiences from the film Stree 2, shot in MP using local talent and technicians.

She cited international productions like Lion and A Suitable Boy, also shot in the state. An upcoming Australian co-production has also chosen MP as its location.

Remarking that no complaints have ever been reported by film teams located in Madhya Pradesh, added that "People who come once to Madhya Pradesh, want to keep coming back."

Other dignitaries in the panel, Jyotirmoy Saha, CEO of August Media Group, stated that the new policies will catalyse the formation of creative hubs across the state while Ashish Kulkarni, Chairman, FICCI AVGC sector, spoke on the other attractions of Madhya Pradesh, including its cuisine, the Tribal Museum, and the Global Skills Park.

