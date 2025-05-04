WAVES 2025: Jackky Bhagnani explains Hindi cinema is struggling currently

Mumbai, May 4 Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani seems to have cracked the reason behind the lacklustre performance of Hindi cinema, of late.

Jackky recently attended the inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, and opined that high ticket prices are not the problem for the audience. What the audience is very mindful about spending is their precious time.

Jackky Bhagnani brought a fresh, entrepreneurial voice to the panel ‘Beyond Nostalgia: The Business of Restored Classics’ at WAVES 2025. As the head of Puja Films and founder of Jjust Music, Jackky reflected on why classic films continue to draw audiences, and what today’s creators can learn from the past.

Citing the theatrical re-release of ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ and ‘Biwi No.1’ under his banner Puja Films, Jackky highlighted the power of emotional recall and audience connection.

He said, “People say ticket prices are high, but I believe people’s time is the most expensive. Gen Z wants experiences. That’s why they're choosing to watch old films in theatres even when they’re available online”.

He also spoke about the era between the 1970s and early 2000s, and considers it the best phase of Hindi cinema so far. He feels that this era is deeply rooted in how filmmakers did more with less.

He shared, “There were no jibs, no steadicams—and yet the stories moved you. It was the simplicity of the writing and the sincerity of emotion that worked. Today, I still get influenced by those films. I keep asking myself—how did they do that back then?”

On the idea of restoring classics, Jackky pushed the envelope beyond just digital clean-ups. He further mentioned, “Restoration isn’t just about scanning old prints. Imagine using technology to bring back iconic characters, like Mr. Bachchan from ‘Silsila’, into a new story. That too is a kind of preservation, and honestly, it excites me”.

When asked what makes a film work today, the actor-producer said that there’s no magic formula.

“We re-released Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein and it did well. We thought Biwi No.1 would do even better, but it didn’t match expectations. Audience moods are subjective, seasonal, and layered. In hindsight, you can try to decode it, but at best, it’s 50% data and 50% gut. If you can blend both, you increase your chances”, he added.

