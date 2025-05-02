WAVES 2025: Kareena Kapoor wants global audience to watch 'Jab We Met', says "it embodies spirit of young Indian girl"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jab We Met' remains one of the most beloved films, which made us fall in love with romance and celebrated love in its truest form.

Years have passed since the film's release, but the iconic characters of Kareena Kapoor's Geet and Shahid Kapoor's Aditya Kashyap are still etched in the minds and hearts of all Bollywood lovers.

During a panel moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar at the ongoing WAVES 2025, Kareena talked about the film's lasting impact and shared how it captures the essence of a spirited Punjabi girl.

She opened the one film she would like the global audience to watch, saying, "I would say 'Jab We Met' because somewhere it embodies the spirit of a young Indian girl, a young Punjabi girl, and every girl has this spark in her, that dream in her eyes. Also, the freedom to choose what she wanted..she has the right to.. feel love, just as she wanted. I think it connected with everyone for a reason, and I believe it will continue to connect with people worldwide."

The 2007 film, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, revolves around Aditya Kashyap (Shahid), a heartbroken tycoon who aimlessly boards a train after attending his ex-girlfriend's wedding. On board, he meets Geet Dhillon (Kareena), a spontaneous girl who plans to elope with her lover. He gets pulled into her rollercoaster life and gradually falls in love with her as she shows him a more fulfilling and entertaining way of living.

Geet was a chatterbox, crazy young girl, and Aditya was the opposite. The well-known saying 'Opposites attract' truly worked for the plot.

The film's songs were also hits. From 'Ye Ishq Hai' to 'Mauja Hi Mauja', 'Tum Se Hi', and 'Aaoge Jab Tum', each track from 'Jab We Met' weaved magic.

Over the years, the film has developed a cult status.

Kareena also mentioned the possibility of working in Hollywood, saying, "I think it just organically did not happen. Films are my passionthey run in my veins. I was born into this family. Times are changing, and you never know. Chasing something has never been a part of my personality, but if it's meant to happen, maybe a Hindi-English film will come along. After all, even Spielberg is watching our movies!"

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors.

It brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network. The event encompasses the entire spectrum of media and emerging technologies, from film and OTT to AVGC-XR, comics, AI, and broadcasting.

The four-day event began on May 1 and will continue until May 4.

