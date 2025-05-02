WAVES 2025: Malini Awasthi praises government's initiative to promote Indian cinema on global scale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Popular folk singer Malini Awasthi lauded the WAVES 2025 and called it a great initiative to promote Indian culture and tradition.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I am so happy for this new beginning, which should have started a long time back. Different stories are told in different parts of India, and it has saved the Indian culture. The government has taken a great step in promoting Indian cinema on a global scale."

She expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative and said, "I congratulate PM Modi and the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and the Maharashtra Government."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 on May 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre, calling it a historic moment for India's cultural and creative sectors.

The four-day summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

PM Modi addressed a diverse audience of artists, innovators, industry leaders, and policymakers from over 90 countries.

"...India, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories and over a billion storytellers," he said

"Every street, every river, every mountain in India carries a tale. Across more than six lakh villages, each one holds a new story, a fresh perspective. Truly, India has much more to offer," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the depth of India's cultural wealth, he added, "In India, even music is a form of spiritual practice. Every note tells a story, every rhythm has a soul. Be it a devotional bhajan or a modern composition, the sound of India carries a touch of the divine."

He urged the international creative community to tap into India's storytelling potential, saying, "This is the perfect time to 'Create in India, and Create for the World.' As the world seeks stories, India offers a treasure trove, rich in science, fiction, courage, and imagination. Our creative basket is vast and ready to be shared."

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors.

It brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network. From film and OTT to AVGC-XR, comics, AI, and broadcasting, the event encompasses the entire spectrum of media and emerging technologies.

The four-day event, which began on May 1, will continue until May 4.

