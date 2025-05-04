'WAVES 2025' promises bright future for creative economy, sees multi-crore deals

Mumbai, May 4 The premier edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) ended on a high note in Mumbai on Sunday, registering an overwhelming response from exhibitors, industry leaders, startups, policymakers, academia and the public.

‘WAVES Bazaar’ initiative saw business transactions worth more than Rs 1,328 crore with more than 3,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings in just three days, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.

The Maharashtra government also added business value to the summit by signing MoUs worth Rs 8,000 crore at the event.

While MoUs worth Rs 1,500 crore were signed each with the University of York and the University of Western Australia, the state’s Industries Department signed MoUs worth Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 2,000 crore with Prime Focus and Godrej, respectively, according to the ministry.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the need for a synergy between technology and tradition, advocating for the empowerment of youth through skill development and innovation.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, highlighted the transformative impact of technology on content creation and the critical importance of fostering local content, co-production agreements, and joint funding initiatives.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the four-day summit emerged as a key convergence point for the media and entertainment ecosystem, drawing participation from every segment of the industry — from celebrated artists and influential content creators to tech innovators and corporate leaders.

With a vibrant mix of exhibitions, panel discussions, and B2B collaborations, the event witnessed a remarkable turnout and reaffirmed India's position as a rising global Powerhouse of media and entertainment, said the ministry.

The ‘Conference Track’ of ‘WAVES 2025’ served as a vital forum for dialogue and collaboration, bringing together thought leaders, industry pioneers, policymakers, and professionals from across the globe.

Through a carefully curated series of plenary sessions, breakout discussions, and master classes, the summit explored the latest innovations and emerging strategies shaping the future of the media and entertainment industry.

With more than 140 sessions featuring more than 100 international speakers, spread across three main halls (each accommodating over 1,000 participants) and five additional halls with capacities ranging from 75 to 150, the summit maintained overwhelming attendance levels — with many sessions recording full occupancy.

The plenary sessions featured over 50 keynote addresses by eminent personalities such as Ted Sarandos, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Neal Mohan, Shantanu Narayen, Mark Read and Adam Mosseri.

Their insights offered compelling perspectives on the evolving entertainment industry, advertising landscape, and digital transformation.

Film icons including Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun, and Shekhar Kapur, many of whom were also members of the WAVES Advisory Board, engaged in thought-provoking conversations on the future of cinema and content creation in the age of virtual production and artificial intelligence.

The 40 masterclasses at WAVES 2025 were designed to offer practical learning and creative exploration. Participants gained direct exposure to industry techniques through sessions such as The Art of Acting by Aamir Khan, Craft of Direction by Farhan Akhtar, and Insights into Filmmaking by Michael Lehmann, said the ministry.

Other sessions explored behind-the-scenes narratives like the making of Panchayat by Amazon Prime, designing AR lenses, creating AI avatars, and developing games using generative AI. These sessions provided professionals and aspiring creators with actionable knowledge and tools to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving creative economy.

WAVES also featured 55 breakout sessions, which provided a platform for in-depth discussions on specialised themes such as broadcasting, digital media, OTT, AI, Music, News, Live events, Animation, Gaming, Virtual production, Comics, and Filmmaking.

The ‘Global Media Dialogue 2025’ was a landmark event with participation from 77 nations, underscoring India’s pivotal role in the global media and entertainment arena.

Dr L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, unveiled five pivotal reports at the WAVES Summit. These reports provide a comprehensive overview of India's thriving media and entertainment ecosystem, covering key aspects like content production, policy frameworks, and live events.

