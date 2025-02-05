WAVES 2025 "Reel Making" Challenge receives over 3,300 registrations from 20 countries

New Delhi [India], February 5 : The "Reel Making" challenge at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 has received a total of 3,379 registrations from across India and 20 countries till now.

The competition, launched as a key initiative under WAVES 2025, aligns with the Government of India's "Create in India" vision which includes empowering talent from across the nation and beyond.

Registrations will close on March 15, 2025.

The competition has seen notable international participation from Afghanistan, Albania, the United States, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, UAE, Australia, and Germany, among others.

Domestically, the challenge has drawn entries from diverse and remote locations across India, including Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), Dimapur (Nagaland), Kargil (Ladakh), Leh, Shopian (Kashmir), Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Teliamora (Tripura), Kasaragod (Kerala) and Gangtok (Sikkim)..

As part of the challenge, participants above the age of 20 are required to create reels on themes such as "Viksit Bharat", highlighting India's existing technological and infrastructure advancements, and "India @ 2047", envisioning the nation's future growth in these sectors.

These themes provide a platform for storytellers to present India's innovation journey through concise 30-60 second films, showcasing their creativity and vision for the country's progress.

The winners of the Reel Making challenge will receive exclusive opportunities, including:

An invitation to a Meta-hosted event and a reels masterclass in 2025.

All-expenses-paid access to WAVES 2025, where they will be honored.

Ministry support for finalists to participate in international-level content creator competitions.

Winner reels will be showcased in the prestigious WAVES Hall of Fame, on the official WAVES website, and social media platforms.

WAVES 2025 takes its inspiration from Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's vision and mission to provide a new global identity to India's creative prowess and establish India as a premier destination for media, entertainment, and content creation.

This WAVES Summit will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to discuss emerging trends and foster collaborations.

It will also showcase India's rich creative ecosystem and implement PM's vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World'.

