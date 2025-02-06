WAVES 2025: Saraswathi Vani Balgam highlights youth empowerment at global summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : At the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, Saraswathi Vani Balgam, an acclaimed writer and the CEO of Dancing Atoms, addressed the importance of empowering youth in the entertainment industry.

She praised the support received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), emphasising its role in shaping a brighter future for young creators.

Balgam remarked, "We have received support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to take the youth forward. The youth is teaching us what they want, so until we do not listen to the voice of the youth, how will we take it into policies?"

She also applauded the ministry's efforts in organising large-scale competitions for the first time, providing a platform for aspiring creators to showcase their talents.

The writer further highlighted the need to not only nurture a passion for comic creation but to also encourage children and young creators to view it as a legitimate industry.

"It is important to encourage children and show parents that this is really an industry, making comics is not just a game, not just a passion, but how do we translate it, how do we translate it commercially, how do we translate passion into business?" she added.

Balgam urged attendees to experience the growing opportunities in the entertainment sector firsthand, underscoring that it is vital for children to meet industry leaders and experts.

India holds a leading position in the Media & Entertainment sector, with talent spread across the country, producing captivating content inspired by its diverse cultural heritage.

The summit aims to highlight India as a prime destination for content creation, investment opportunities, and leveraging 'Create in India' initiatives, while also enhancing its global presence.

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) serves as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation within the Media & Entertainment industry.

The event aims to bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to explore opportunities, tackle challenges, promote international trade, and shape the future of the sector.

Meanehile, in an exciting development for the entertainment landscape, Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, launched its own OTT platform, 'WAVES,' in November.

The new app, available on Android and iOS, was launched to redefine family entertainment with its wide array of content under the slogan "Waves - Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar."

The platform, launched by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 2024, was described as a milestone for the Indian entertainment industry.

Sawant praised the initiative, calling it a significant step forward in delivering accessible and diverse content to audiences across the nation.

'WAVES' offers content in over 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Assamese.

The platform features a variety of genres such as infotainment, gaming, education, and shopping.

With 65 live TV channels, on-demand video content, free-to-play games, and even online shopping in collaboration with ONDC, 'WAVES' aims to provide something for everyone, making it a one-stop hub for family-friendly entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor