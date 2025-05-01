WAVES 2025: SRK opens up about his shy side, reveals he 'hides behind' Deepika Padukone at parties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shared a light-hearted moment at the WAVES 2025 Summit during a special session titled "The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler," moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar.

During the chat with Johar, SRK made a fun and quirky confession about his friendship with his 'Chennai Express' co-star. Talking about his shy side, the superstar shared how he often uses Deepika as a shield to hide during social events.

"So, when I come on stage, I can be very shy, I can be very awkward, I am all that. And that's why I love Deepika, because she's taller than me. So, what happens is, when we go out to a party, I can hide behind her," SRK said.

Deepika, who responded with a smile, said, "It's true! There are two awkward people, and then he runs behind me, and then I'm running behind him. And we're just trying to hide behind each other."

https://x.com/PIB_India/status/1917892085635567788

But it wasn't just all jokes. Shah Rukh also took a moment to express his admiration for Deepika and shared that he thinks the best role that the actress could play would be that of a mother to her newborn daughter, Dua.

"I have one more thing, which is very personal, so please excuse me if I'm stepping beyond boundaries, but I think the role she's going to play the best, inshallah, is that of a mother to Dua. I think she's really going to be a wonderful mother," he said.

Deepika Padukone's big break in Bollywood came with Om Shanti Om alongside SRK. The film, which was released in theatres in 2007, was directed by Farah Khan and won Padukone the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The duo went on to work together in a couple of films, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Pathaan.

The WAVES 2025 Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared the event a historic milestone in India's cultural and creative journey.

The four-day event, which began on May 1, will run until May 4.

