WAVES 2025: SRK reveals when he feels like penguin in a zoo

Mumbai, May 1 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in ‘Jawan’, has shared that he feels like an outsider at parties where he feels he doesn’t belong.

The actor participated in a panel discussion with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar and actress Deepika Padukone at the ongoing maiden edition of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit in the BKC area of Mumbai.

During the conversation, SRK, who hails from the national capital, and has built an empire from scratch in Hindi cinema, admitted that there are instances when he feels like an outsider.

Talking about the same, the superstar said that Bollywood parties are something that he doesn’t feel connected with.

He said, “It's very strange, I'm very shy but with hundreds and thousands of people, I'm very happy because I know I can bring happiness to them. But if I go to a personal party, I don't know how many people are going to be happy. Like I was telling Karan that when he calls me to a party, it's the fanciest party. The theme is gold. Now, where will I get gold from? The theme is shimmer, sizzle. Then I feel very much like an outsider, like a penguin in a zoo. In the wrong cage”.

He further mentioned, “So that's when I feel like an outsider. But if I come to your party and I stand in the middle of the party, Karan has lovely parties, we all know. I come to that party and if I do this (his signature pose). There is not a single person there who will do this. Everyone will look at me like, ‘What is Shah Rukh doing and all?’. So this love makes me want to do things for real people. So this is not duality”.

