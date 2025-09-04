WAVES Bazaar-WIF India reveals six women led delegation for TIFF 2025

New Delhi, Sep 4 Women in Film (WIF) India, backed by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), has announced the country’s first-ever six women-led delegation to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which will commence from September 4.

The five day festival will conclude on September 9. From 23 shortlisted projects, six filmmakers were chosen as winners include Arshaly Jose (A Dandelion’s Dream), Deepa Bhatia (Rabbit Hole), KatyayaniKumar (Sons of The River), Madhumita Sundararaman(The Guest House), Paromita Dhar (Ulta), and PramatiAnand (A Late Autumn Dream).

The initiative, facilitated by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and supported by Waves Bazaar, the Ministry’s flagship global markets platform, aims to spotlight Indian women filmmakers on one of the world’s most influential cinematic stages.

The delegation featuring six projects helmed by women in key creative roles was selected through a nationwide contest that drew more than 200 applications in just one week.

Entries arrived from across India—including Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, and Chandigarh.

This Ministry-backed programme provides international visibility, mentorship, curated networking, and pitching/dealmaking training.

It is designed to bridge the gap in representation, while creating long-term pathways for Indian women filmmakers to access global collaborations, funding, and distribution.

WIF India will coordinate the programme with U.S.-based Product of Culture, which earlier partnered with the organisation for its Cannes showcase.

Continued mentorship will be offered by WIF India, WIF LA, Academy Award-winner Guneet Monga Kapoor, and the Jury, ensuring sustained global visibility for India’s women storytellers.

It was in May when it was announced that Academy Award winner Guneet Monga will be pioneering the initiative, a part of the global WIFTI (Women In Film & Television International) network, to advance gender equity in Indian screen industries, which was launched at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, Los Angeles, WIF has been fighting for gender equity for more than 50 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor