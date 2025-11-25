Waves Film Bazaar 2025 drops curtains with big wins, global deals and a breakout year for emerging filmmakers

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 : The NFDC Waves Film Bazaar 2025, held alongside the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), wrapped up five days of intensive industry activity, bringing together filmmakers, producers, studios and international delegates for one of its strongest editions to date. This year saw significant project discoveries, global partnerships and a clear rise in the scale and ambition of South Asian filmmaking.

The closing ceremony featured a recap of the Bazaar's highlights, covering the Co-Production Market, Work-in-Progress Lab, Script Lab, Viewing Room and a packed lineup of industry sessions and networking events. A moment of silence was observed for veteran actor Dharmendra before the annual awards were announced.

The Co-Production Market awarded its top honour of USD 10,000 to "Kakthet (Idiot)" directed by Stenzin Tankong, followed by USD 5,000 to "Ulta (Madam)" directed by Paromita Dhar. The Netflix Documentary Grant went to "Simhastha Kumbh" directed by Amitabha Singh, and the Red Sea Fund award of USD 2500 was given to "The Manager" directed by Sandeep Sreelekha and jointly awarded "Azhi" directed by Hessa Salih and "Ustad Bantoo" directed by Arsh Jain in the Work-in-Progress Lab with a cash prize worth USD 5000.

"Nazma Ka Tadka" secured the Platoon One Script Grant of Rs 2 Lac, written by Sapan Taneja, while casting support from Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company went to "Teacher's Pet" directed by Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy and produced by Aishwarya Sonar, Shuchi Dwivedi, Vikramaditya Motwane, and "White Guy" written by Niharika Puri.

The 'UCCN City of Film Best Co-Production Project in Market Award' recognised "7 to 7" directed by Nemil Shah.

Post-production and finishing support continued to be a major strength of the Bazaar. Nube Studios, Prasad Corporation, and Moviebuff extended key awards across multiple in-progress projects, including "Khoriya" directed by Vishvendra Singh, "Azhi" directed by Hessa Salih, "The Ink Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb" directed by Yashasvi Juyal, "Ustaad Bantu" directed by Arsh Jain, "Born Yesterday" directed by Raj Rajan, and "Khamosh Nazar Aate Hain" directed by Tejas Shankar Shukul, "Chevittorma" directed by Leo Thaddeus, "Yarsa Gambu" directed by Mohan Belwal, and "Aakkaatti" directed by Jai Laxmii.

The Matchbox GAP Award for Best Project - FBR went to "Echoes of the Herd" directed by Dipanker Jain for mentorship support while "Like a Feather in the Wind" directed by Chahat Mansingka received the Special Jury Mention with full post-production backing worth upto 20 lakhs INR and mentorship support as the Special Jury Mention.

"Soul Whisperers" by Leo Thaddeus won the M5 Global Film Fund Award, and "Chingam" directed by Abhay Sharma, received a 10-screen theatrical release from Reborn India Film Distribution.

The IICT Award for work in progress lab project also went to "Azhi" directed by Hessa Sali, while IICT also extended 35 per cent scholarships on tuition fees for all its courses to all WIP participants.

Through IICT, CMOT winners were granted INR 50k per head, & participants (non-winners) received INR 10k per head, which is redeemable against course fees. For WIP Lab, 50k credits for the winning team to be used against renting IICT infra.

The growing role of AI in creative production was highlighted through the AI Film Festival and CinemAI Hackathon, presented by LTI Mindtree. Standout projects such as "KYRA", "The Cinema That Never Was", "Nagori", "Final Monsoon Echo", "Being", and "The Red Crayon" were recognised across innovation and craft categories.

The Student Producers' Workshop continued to spotlight new talent, with awards for "Tengina Nadu", "Homework", "Shambho The Eggman Cometh", "Baba Aani Ti", "Madakkam", and "Demigods", reaffirming Film Bazaar's role as a launchpad for emerging filmmakers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor