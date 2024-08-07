Wayanad Landslides: Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore to Kerala CM Relief Fund for Victims

Telugu superstar Prabhas donated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on Wednesday to support rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad district, Kerala. The area was severely impacted by a landslide on July 30.

The actor was last seen in the 3D sci-fi epic "Kalki 2898 AD," which has grossed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. "Prabhas today donated Rs 2 crore to Kerala CM relief fund for Wayanad landslide victims," a source close to the actor said.

Previously, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Chiyaan Vikram had contributed to the relief efforts for the Wayanad landslide. Allu Arjun, known for his role in "Pushpa," publicly pledged Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support victims affected by the landslide in Wayanad.

In addition to Prabhas's donation, Ram Charan and his father, legendary actor Chiranjeevi, have announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore for the landslide victims. Notably, Chiyaan Vikram was among the first celebrities to contribute, giving Rs 50 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna also pledged Rs 10 lakh to the fund to aid the victims of the disaster.