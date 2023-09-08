“We actually miss him a lot”: Pulkit Samrat on Ali Fazal’s absence from ‘Fukrey 3’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : After the trailer launch of the upcoming comedy film ‘Fukrey 3’, the makers have been receiving overwhelming responses and appreciation from the audience.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the third instalment of the film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, will not be seen in the third instalment.

Ali, earlier issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise. He informed that he did not work in 'Fukrey 3' owing to a scheduling conflict with 'Mirzapur 3' season.

Reacting to Ali’s absence from the film, actor Pulkit Samrat told ANI, “We actually miss him a lot. We have a lot of fun with him during the promotions or even during the shoot. He also gives very interesting inputs, but unfortunately due to his dates and time he will not be seen in Part 3, but who knows, he might be in Part 4.”

Richa Chadha told ANI, “In the film Bholi (Richa’s character) is with Choochaa (Varun’s character), she doesn’t really think about Zafar Bhai (Ali Fazal’s character).”

The trailer of ‘Fukrey 3’ brought back fond memories of this beloved comedy franchise. Seeing the Fukrey gang, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) back on the screens is truly a delight. The trailer is filled with laughter and hilarious moments, ensuring that the film will be incredibly entertaining.

Pulkit and Varun’s characters are seen planning to fight an election against Richa Chadha in the trailer.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as super hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

The third instalment of the comedy-drama 'Fukrey' will be released in theatres on September 28.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’. After that, it was pushed to December 1.

Now it’s shifted back to the month of September.

