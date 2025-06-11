‘We All Are On A Journey’: Palak Tiwari Talks About Being Compared With Other Star Kids

Palak Tiwari is one of the aspiring actor who is paving all the way from scratch, even tough her mom being one of the top television star. She made her Bollywood debut with film "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter" in 2011 produced by Arbaaz Khan. She appeared in Salman Khan's "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" (2023) and had recent roles in "The Bhootnii" (2025) and "Romeo S3" (2025). In 2021, she also starred in the popular music video "Bijlee Bijlee" with Harrdy Sandhu. Palak who is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan recently opened up about industry comparing her with Bollywood star kids Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In an recent interview with Mashable India Palak, said She always wanted to be actor, She stated, "I try not to take any pressure because pressure acts as a hindrance when you are trying to do your best work. Also, I find acting, most therapeutic. It has been my childhood dream to be an actor. I am most happy when I am in front of the camera. I am content that I am able to fulfil my dreams".

While talking about what others say she stated, " why should I think about anyone else? People will talk, and it will come to me later, but that can all be handled. For now, I am happy that I am acting."

We're all on a journey, facing the challenges of establishing ourselves early in life. As performers, we're evolving, and even Bollywood is adapting to the future. I'm confident we'll all find our way.

