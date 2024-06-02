"We all have our bee suits on....": Andrew Walker recalls shooting for 'For Love and Honey'

Washington [US], June 2 : Actor Andrew Walker, who is known for his role in cop drama 'Against the Wall', recalled shooting for his TV movie 'For Love and Honey' and how he had a terrifying face off with "feisty bees", reported People.

Walker plays an American archaeology professor who pursues a lead to the Mediterranean island and meets Eva, a local beekeeper portrayed by Margaret Clunie. The film was shot on location in Malta. They quickly realise that the location of a hidden beehive may hold the key to solving a local archaeological mystery.

"It's unlike any Hallmark movie I've done," said Walker.

"It's adventure all the way, fast-paced, we're on the road constantly, it's a treasure hunt. Also, then you add in the landscapes and the history," he added.

Still, if you mess with bees, you might get the stinger and the bees in Malta, according to Walker, "are known to be feisty bees. They transplant these bees into different countries, especially Canada, because they can withstand the cold. They're very, very frisky, very fiery little bees."

He discovered this the hard way on his first day on set, when he, his wife Cassandra, Clunie, and some of the producers visited an apiary to meet with the woman who would be the beekeeper on set and examine the hives.

"We all have our bee suits on, and they're showing us the honey and the bees and everything, and I decided I'm going to take my phone out of my suit and record this," recalled Walker. "I back up and turn my back, open up the zipper to my suit and of course, a bee flies into my suit.

"I'm not too worriedI've been stung in the pastbut I was like okay, it's just one bee, I'll try to blow it out. So I opened my suit a little bit wider and I start blowing to try to get the bee out and two more bees fly into my suit. So I got three bees in my suit at this point."

"Now they're flying all over my head," he continued. "They go into my hoodie and at this point I tell the beekeeper like, 'Hey, I got three bees in my suit.' We go down to the car where there's no bees and I take my suit off, and one bee is stuck in my hood and it stings me in the chin."

Walker sports a beard for the movie, so fans won't see a welt (or makeup attempting to hide one).

"From what I hear, people pay top dollar for these things these days," jokes Walker, who has launched a skincare company. "I really got my money's worth that day," reported People.

'For Love and Honey' premiered on June 1 on Hallmark Channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor