"We approached Supreme Court...," says advocate after fringe groups issued open threats on social media to burn down theatres screening 'Thug Life'

New Delhi [India], June 13 : The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Karnataka government's response to a plea seeking protection from threats against the screening of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life'.

Advocate A Velan said, "A fringe group issued threats of large-scale violence, including the burning of theatres and attacks against members of the Tamil linguistic minority residing in Karnataka. Despite these open and public threats, not a single FIR was registered, nor was any prosecution initiated by the State Government. On the contrary, the government appeared to adopt the position of the very fringe elements that issued those threats. We are aggrieved by this inaction and are now before the Supreme Court, seeking enforcement of this Court's past directions..."

Advocate Navpreet Kaur added, "We approached the Supreme Court after fringe groups issued open threats on social media to burn down theatres screening 'Thug Life', targeting both cinema halls and the Tamil linguistic minority in Karnataka. Despite clear Supreme Court guidelines requiring immediate action against such hate speech, the State took no action no FIRs were filed, and no protection was offered.... Instead, under pressure, the Karnataka Film Chamber advised theatres not to release the movie, resulting in a de facto ban. This is a serious law and order failure and a threat to constitutional rights... Recognising the urgency, the Supreme Court has issued notice to the State, and the matter is listed for hearing next Tuesday."

Considering the urgency of the matter, a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan issued notices to the Karnataka government, the State police, Raaj Kamal Films International Private Limited and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) seeking their responses to the plea.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that no action has been taken by the state authorities in Karnataka despite violent threats being issued against linguistic minorities in the State.

"No FIR has been registered. They have joined hands with extremist elements", advocate A Velan stated.

After hearing the matter, the court sought the responses of the aforesaid authorities and listed the matter to be heard next week.

On Monday, the top court refused to urgently hear M Mahesh Reddy's plea and had asked the petitioner to approach the concerned High Court.

During the hearing on Monday, counsel appearing for the petitioner stated that a law-and-order situation is arising in the State, as cinema halls are receiving threats from certain fringe elements. Further, the counsel had stated that threats are being issued that the theatres will be set on fire.

Hence, theatres in the State sought protection from the top court. The issue arose over an alleged statement recently made by actor Kamal Hassan, which said, "Kannada was born out of Tamil".

As per the petitioners' plea, there is an effective ban on the CBFC-certified film Thug Life in Karnataka, which is caused by violent threats from private groups, and the state authorities have failed to take action in this regard.

The plea argued that such inaction violates the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. This right applies not only to filmmakers but also to the public who want to view films.

The top court will hear the matter next week.

