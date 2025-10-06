“We are Bringing Back the Era…. Nora Fatehi Announces Her New Song ‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ from Thamma (Watch Video)

Nora Fatehi just dropped some major news, she’s officially turning up the hit for the world of Bollywood dance numbers with Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka, her new song from Maddock Films’ upcoming movie Thamma, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.

In a heartfelt message to her fans, Nora said,

“Hi my beautiful people, I'm stepping into your feed to talk to you about something so exciting. Let's talk about the elephant in the room. Everyone knows that I haven't done a Bollywood dance number in a movie for a while. Dilbar and Kamaria in 2018 was my explosive moment. It put me on the map and it introduced me to you guys as your Dilbar girl and your Kamaria girl. In Street I had this character through the song Kamaria and really it changed my life. Something really cool is I shot Dilbar and Kamaria at the same time and they released the same month.” She shared the post, captioning "A personal message for my fans ..❤️ Your dilbar and kamariya girl is coming back tomorrow

Let’s give them the EXPLOSIVE ERA again"

She continued, to say “Now I chose to perform in a song called Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka in the movie Thamma which is releasing tomorrow. This song is bringing back the explosion that you guys love about me when I do songs in a Bollywood movie. I took a pause for a couple of years because I wanted to focus on different parts of my artistry. I wanted to focus on acting movies, my music career. We're bringing back the Dilbar Kamaria era through this song and through this movie.”

Promising her signature flair, Nora added, “We have explosive choreography, an explosive hook step. That Nora - that you guys love is back. It's gonna come out tomorrow at 1.45 so mark the time and the date. Let's bring back that era guys. I think you're missing it, I'm missing it. It means a lot for me to have decided to come out of my hiatus of Bollywood songs and do this one specifically. All the best to the whole team and I can't wait till you guys see it tomorrow. I love you.”

With her dynamic screen presence, unmatched energy, and the promise of another blockbuster and powerpacked performance, Nora Fatehi is all set to reignite the Dilbar magic — this time through Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka in Thamma.