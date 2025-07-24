"We are destined to meet": Comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Mumbai for debut India tour post Pahalgam attack, check dates here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Indian fans of Kevin Hart are in for a treat as their favourite comedian is set to make his debut performance on Indian shores after it was cancelled earlier this year due to the terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir.

As part of his debut, Hart will be performing his ninth standup special 'Acting My Age'.

District by Zomato, the going out platform, announces the highly anticipated, live performance of Kevin Hart for the first time in India, at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on September 21, 2025.

This comedy show is produced by and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato.

Kevin Hart's 'Acting My Age' delves into personal experiences, societal norms, and the challenges of ageing with his unique comedic flair.

"India, we are destined to meet this year, and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We're going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter!" said Kevin Hart, as quoted in a press note shared by the artist's team.

Commenting on hosting this global comedic genius in the country, Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, "The Indian comedy scene is at its peak right now. Audiences are sharper, hungrier and more global in their tastes than ever before. Bringing Kevin Hart to India is a monumental moment for not only us but for every comedy lover in India eager to experience global brilliance firsthand. We're thrilled to make this a reality, and we look forward to celebrating comedy on what promises to be a super fun night," as quoted in a press note.

Over the years, Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than 4.23 billion USD global revenue.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets for HSBC cardholders will be live only on the District app from 12 PM on July 29, 2025, until 12 PM on July 31, 2025.

Following this, general tickets will become available for purchase starting 1 PM on July 31, 2025.

In 2024, Hart received the Kennedy Center's annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree to date.

Hart is currently touring nationally with his ninth standup special 'Acting My Age'. Hart's last special "Reality Check" was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, as per the press note.

In 2020, Hart released his seventh hour-long stand-up special, 'Zero Fu**ks Given,' which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for 'Best Comedy Album'.

Hart also earned three consecutive Emmy nominations for his role in the 'Die Hart' series, along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, 'Don't F**k This Up.'

