"We are endlessly grateful...": Billie Eilish on 'What Was I Made For?' getting Oscar nomination for Best Original Song

Los Angeles [US], January 24 : After getting the nomination for the 96th annual Academy Awards, which was announced on Tuesday, Billie Eilish and her collaborator and brother Finneas O'Connell expressed how delighted they were to have gotten a Best Original Song nomination for their 'Barbie' song 'What Was I Made For?', according to People.

The Grammy winner posted a sweet photo of her cuddling the film's star/producer Margot Robbie on Instagram, as well as a shot of the moment in which the emotional ballad appears. On the latter, the siblings issued a joint statement.

"thank you so much to the members of @theacademy for nominating "What Was I Made For?" we are endlessly grateful for this honor and to have been a part of @barbiethemovie," Billiw wrote on Instagram.

The singer-songwriters then thanked the film's production team, which included Robbie, 33, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, and her screenwriting partner and husband, Noah Baumbach.

According to People, The "Bad Guy" singer and O'Connell also thanked the co-producers on "What Was I Made For?" Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who helmed the Barbie soundtrack and received a Best Original Song nomination for "I'm Just Ken" themselves. They continued, "Thank you to Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film so well."

The musicians sweetly concluded by again bringing attention to Robbie (who notably did not receive a Best Actress nomination). "And a special shout out to Margot Robbie for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song," the two added. "We are truly honored. Thank you."

The Happier Than Ever artist and her brother's nomination comes two years after they won their first-ever Oscar in 2022 for writing "No Time to Die" for the James Bond film of the same name.

Her sombre ballad about self-discovery from 'Barbie' has received immense love throughout this awards season recently taking home the Golden Globe for best original song.

"What Was I Made For?" is nominated for Best Original Song along with "I'm Just Ken," Becky G and Diane Warren's "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, Jon Batiste's "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony and Killers of the Flower Moon's "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," with music and lyrics by Scott George. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on Sunday, March 10, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, reported People.

