"We are fortunate to witness historical moment": Hema Malini talks about Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Veteran actor Hema Malini, who attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, termed it "a historical moment."

She said, "We are fortunate to witness such a historical moment."

Earlier, the actor took to social media platform X to share a series of pictures of herself.

"I feel blessed to have attended the historical and spiritually enriching Pran Prathishta of Ram Lalla - an event awaited by our nation for 500 yrs," she said.

Previously, Hema told ANI, "All Indians should be proud of it (Ram Temple in Ayodhya). It is important to connect with it."

"I am fortunate to be here during this time. The whole of Bollywood is 'Ramamay'... The artists are singing Ram songs. I also sang a Ram Bhajan last year. Everybody is preparing everything for Lord Ram," she added.

Notably, the magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-metre-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite. The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.

The mandir has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology.

