"We are not backing down...": Sanjay Dutt hails Indian Armed Forces amid India-Pak tensions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : Actor Sanjay Dutt has lauded the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces amid rising India-Pakistan tensions and has called for unity and strength in the face of terrorism.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram Stories to show his full support for the Indian Army following the recent rise in cross-border tensions between the two countries.

In his statement, Dutt made it clear that India will not tolerate continued attacks and will respond with firm determination. He also urged the nation to remain united and not be shaken by acts of terror.

"The relentless attacks on our people will no longer be tolerated. We will respond, not with hesitation, but with full force and unshakable resolve. The world must understand that our battle is not against a people or a nation, but against the terrorists who thrive on fear, chaos, and destruction. Let there be no doubt, we are not backing down this time," read a part of his post.

Dutt also went on to describe the terrorists as "cowards" and hailed the strength and resilience of the Indian people and military.

"These terrorists are nothing but cowards hiding behind the veil of violence. They strike from the shadows, but they will learn that we are a nation that does not bow. We rise stronger every time they try to break us. Our unity, our spirit, and our will to fight back are far greater than their hate."

Calling the Indian Armed Forces the "true heroes," Dutt added, "I am proud of our armed forces. They stand tall at the frontlines, fearless and focused, answering every act of terror with courage and fire. They are not just defending borders; they are defending every child's dream, every family's peace, and the soul of this nation. They are the true heroes, and I salute each one of them."

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads with each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack. The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Meanwhile, India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an "act of war" against India and will be responded to accordingly, the top government sources said.

