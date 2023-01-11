"We are on top of the world": SS Rajamouli reacts on the global response of RRR

SS Rajamouli appeared on The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers and spoke about the phenomenal response to RRR. He said that the love coming the film’s way is way beyond his imagination. “Exciting is an understatement. We are on top of the world. I make films for Indians in India and across the globe. When appreciation came in from the west, our initial thought was that these are friends of Indians who have seen RRR. Then celebrities and story writers started talking about it. RRR was released on Netflix and was in the top 10 list for 10 consecutive weeks. It is the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan.” said the Magadheera director.

RRR is an action drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, revolves around their friendship and highlights their fight against oppression. SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahbali 2 marks Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut. RRR’s star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others. This year the Golden Globe Awards are extra special for India with RRR bagging a nomination in Best Picture (Non-English language) and Best Song categories. Top contenders for the night also include 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis'. The Golden Globes also honours the best in television and are voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.